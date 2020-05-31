POLITICS

Citing NCRB Data, TMC MP Hits Back at Amit Shah for Comments on Violence in West Bengal

File photo of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

While the number of communal and political violence cases stood at 46 in West Bengal, it was 191 in Bihar, 159 in Jharkhand, 135 in Maharashtra, 129 in Madhya Pradesh and 70 in Gujarat, MP Abhishek Banerjee said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 6:52 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said incidents of communal and political violence were much higher in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra as compared to West Bengal, according to NCRB data.

Banerjee said this in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that incidents of violence were higher in TMC-ruled West Bengal.

Wondering which party was in charge of these states, Banerjee said, "As per NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2018 data, when compared to West Bengal, the incidence of communal and political violence was nearly 315 per cent more in Bihar, 245 per cent more in Jharkhand, 193 per cent more in Maharashtra, 180 per cent more in MP and 52 per cent more in Gujarat!" the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

While the number of such incidents stood at 46 in West Bengal, it was 191 in Bihar, 159 in Jharkhand, 135 in Maharashtra, 129 in Madhya Pradesh and 70 in Gujarat, he said.

Shah had on Saturday said in an interview that violence has become an "etiquette" in the politics of West Bengal and "it is time for a change" in the state.

He further said that the saffron party is "definitely going to win" in the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.


