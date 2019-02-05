Citing PM's Example of Contesting From 2 Seats in 2014, Cong MLC Invites Rahul to Fight From Khammam in LS Polls

A Congress MLC in Telangana on Tuesday invited party chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in the state in the coming parliamentary elections.The invitation from P Sudhakar Reddy came during a meeting of Congress leaders from Telangana with Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the partys performance—it won only 19 seats among the 119—in the recent assembly polls and preparations for Lok Sabha elections.Speaking to PTI, Reddy said he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also contested from two seats in the 2014 general elections.Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters in Delhi that Gandhi has told them to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, though the party lost in the Assembly polls, with an effective plan of action.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.