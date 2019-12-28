Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Thousands March With Tricolour in Mumbai, Chennai; Rahul Gandhi Wants People to Check Out His Tweet on Detention Centre

Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: A case has been registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University in connection with violence that broke out during anti-Citizenship Act protest on December 15, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the party's foundation day, the Congress is set to take out 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' flag march in Assam and Maharashtra. "Today is the 135th #CongressFoundationDay. I will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC this morning & later a public rally in Guwahati, Assam," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. He also urged party workers to acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men and women through the ages.
Dec 28, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
Court to Give Verdict on Bail in Daryaganj Violence | Delhi Court will give its verdict on the bail plea of 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case at 3 pm today. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai.
The opposition Left Front and the Congress took out a joint rally in Kolkata to protest against the contentious amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens yesterday. The rally was led by West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra, Left Front chairman Biman Bose and senior CPI(M) leader Surjya Kanta Mishra from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata.
Dec 28, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Attacking the government over the issue of the NPR and NRC Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said these exercises will be more disastrous than the note ban in November 2016. The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party. "His (PM Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people," he said, referring to his allegation that the government was working for the benefit of "15 crony capitalists".
Dec 28, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
The Jamia Coordination Committee gave a memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel against the unlawful conduct of the UP govt and sought the resignation of Yogi Adityanath for failing in his constitutional duties. The committee also sought an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives during CAA protests and Rs 25 lakh as compensation to those who have been injured during protests against Citizenship Act.
Dec 28, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
TMC Gives Compensation to Kin of Manglore Victims | Trinamool Congress delegation led by senior leader Dinesh Trivedi hands over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of one of the two people who died during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19 in Mangaluru.
Dec 28, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
Congress takes out rally against Citizenship Act in Mumbai. Meanwhile in a pro-CAA rally in Mumbai, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not take away the citizenship of any Indian, and took a swipe at former ally Shiv Sena for its 'silence' on the issue.
You Decide Who is Lying: Rahul | Reacting to the BJP's allegation, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying."
Dec 28, 2019 9:35 am (IST)
Assam CM Says 'CAA Won't Affect Indigenous People' | Amid tubulence in Assam over the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday said the indigenous people of the state, whose interests are protected by the Assam Accord, will be not be affected by granting of Indian citizenship to a "small number" of persecuted people. Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the indigenous people of the state, whose interests are protected by the Assam Accord, will be not be affected by granting of Indian citizenship to a "small number" of persecuted people.
Dec 28, 2019 9:30 am (IST)
Muslims Observe 'Janta curfew' Against CAA in Gujarat Town | To protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Muslim community in Modasa town in north Gujarat observed a self-imposed "Janta curfew" on Friday. Markets as well residential areas in Muslim-dominated localities of the town, the headquarters of Arvalli district, wore a deserted look. Its impact was felt in Old City area, Vegetable Market, Kasba, Suka Bajar, College Road and some other areas. But the bandh call did not receive much response in non-Muslim areas.
Dec 28, 2019 9:24 am (IST)
Anti-CAA Protesters Burn Dargah Deewan's Effigy in Ajmer | In Rajasthan's Ajmer, the khadims (servitors) of Ajmer Dargah along with hundred others took out a protest march in Rajasthan yesterday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The protesters burnt the effigy of Ajmer Dargah deewan - Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, who has been accused of misleading the Muslims on CAA. A khadim, Sarwar Chisti, said: "The act should be repealed as it attacks the preamble of the Constitution." The deewan of Ajmer dargah had earlier announced that Muslims need not fear the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as it does not go against them and their citizenship is not under threat as well.
Dec 28, 2019 9:20 am (IST)
In Kolkata, It Was a Congress+Left Show of Strength | Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress and Left parties yesterday brought out an impressive joint rally in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC. They also asserted only they could provide the right alternative to the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP in the state. With the flags of the Left parties and Congress fluttering side by side in the cold breeze and their top leaders marching shoulder to shoulder during the around 2.5 kilometer march, the combine claimed only they could fight the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens exercise.
Dec 28, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Jamia Students' Protests Foiled as Delhi Police Detains Over 350 Demonstrators | The police detained over 350 protesters including women who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan yesterday against alleged police brutalities in the state following agitations over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan, where prohibitory orders were clamped under section 144 of CrPC.
In Assam, Gandhi will pay a day-long visit to extend the party's solidarity to the people protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The party along with opposition Left Front took out a joint rally on Friday in Kolkata. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the flag march will start at 10 am from August Kranti Maidan and end near the Lokmanya Tilak statue at Girgaum chowpatty.
Congress's Maharashtra unit president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat appealed to the secular organisations, party workers and citizens to participate in the flag march. Thorat said it was on December 28, 1885 that the Congress was founded in Mumbai.
In the very first session of the party, it was decided to adopt the policy of 'All India One Nation' and it vowed to overcome any discrimination whether based on caste, region or religion, Thorat said. "Keeping up with this motto, the Congress started the Independence movement. It was during this movement that India got independence under the leadership of Lokmanya Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi," he added.
After the Independence, our Constitution was written under the leadership of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. And the country is run as per this Constitution, the Congress leader said. "But the BJP government's unconstitutional and anti-democratic nature of policies and decisions are causing divisions in the society on the basis of religion. The Centre has attacked the basic tenets of the Constitution like freedom of speech, brotherhood, democracy," he alleged.
The BJP government has brought back the divide-and- rule policy used by the British. And so we will have to once again start an independence movement, this time against the BJP rule, he said. The Union government is trying to suppress the voice of the common man, he alleged.
"To protest against this, the MPCC has organised a 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' flag march on December 28, on the party's foundation day," he said. The party plans to hold similar flag marches in several other cities of the state on Saturday.