Citizenship Act 'Unconstitutional', Shouldn't be Enforced in Maharashtra, Says Ashok Chavan
Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted last week.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Nagpur: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as "unconstitutional", and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra.
Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted last week.
Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh strongly protested against the new citizenship law.
Raising the matter in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chavan said, "It is an unconstitutional Act. It should not be implemented in the state."
"Some college students in Maharashtra have disapproved of the amended Citizenship Act. They have expressed their solidarity with people of the north-east as well," the former chief minister noted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Nick Jonas' Last Happiness Begins Concert for 2019
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- Eminent Theatre and Film Actor Shriram Lagoo Dies, Condolences Pour in
- Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Sidharth Shukla is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages