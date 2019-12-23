Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Cong, DMK to Lead Oppn Charge Against Govt Day After PM Modi's Attack

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised to recover losses from those involved in violence during protests against the new citizenship law, more than 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar have been sealed as the state government started the exercise to identify protesters involved in the stir. Read full report here.
Event Highlights
Protests will also be held at UP and Assam Bhavan in Delhi, along with demonstrations in Bengaluru and Kochi, while students at Pondicherry University will boycott their convocation that is to be helmed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
A large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Organised by American-Indian Muslims in association with over a dozen of similar bodies, peaceful protestors from in and around the Greater Washington Area on Sunday shouted slogans in favour of India's unity and displayed posters and banners alleging that the country was headed in a direction that was not secular in nature and violated the ethos of the Constitution.
Tight security arrangements have been made in Chennai ahead of DMK's rally against the new citizenship law.
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK and its alliance parties are set to hold a 'mega rally' against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today in the city. pic.twitter.com/VzdcqxHq5F— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Urges Students to Join Cong Protest | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges the youth and students of Delhi to join him at the protest against the new citizenship law in Raj Ghat today. Using a generous amount of the tricolour emoji Gandhi writes, "It’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian & won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred."
Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019
It’s not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re 🇮🇳 & won’t allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred.
Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.
Commenting on the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the deaths and arrests that took place during the anti-citizenship law protests across the state, BSP supremo Mayawati urges the chief minister to look into the issue and conduct a proper investigation in the case of arrested protestors.
1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बी.एस.पी. हिंसक प्रदर्शन आदि के हमेशा विरूद्ध रही है। लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से देश के अधिकांश भागों में व ख़ासकर उत्तर प्रदेश में जो CAA व NRC के विरोध में हिंसक घटनायें हुई हैं, यह अति-दुःखद व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 23, 2019
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of two persons killed during the protests against new citizenship law. She demanded a judicial inquiry into their deaths and argued that the proposed nationwide NRC is against the interests of the poor.
Internet Suspended in UP | Internet services were suspended across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur. Internet services were restored in Aligarh district. They had been suspended on December 15.
No NRC, No Detention Centres, Says PM Modi | The Congress rally will come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a combative speech at Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that people protesting against a pan-India NRC are misguided and fallen for the untruths spoken by the Opposition. About detention centers being constructed in the country, the PM said the news was false. His denial was questioned by the Opposition with leaders pointing out the contradiction in Modi's statement from Amit Shah's words, who has advocated for a nationwide National Register on various forums.
Congress to Hold Dharna Today | Congress will hold a 'dharna' today at Raj Ghat in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). All senior leaders, including interim party president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will be participating in the protest scheduled to take place at 2pm. Meanwhile, the grand old party will also conduct silent protest in Congress-ruling states to be led by the respective chief ministers.
DMK takes out a rally in Chennai.
On Sunday, addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan to kick off the BJP’s Delhi election campaign, PM Modi said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.
“A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights,” the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.
Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours. Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.
Modi added that the Congress and ‘urban Naxals’ are spreading lies about detention centres in India and denied the existence of such centres.
Modi devoted a considerable part of his nearly 100-minute speech, which he started with the slogan of 'vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta' (Unity in diversity is India's specialty), to allay concerns of Muslims and said they should look at his "track record" and not listen to "tape record" of his rivals.
In response to PM Modi's declaration on detention centres, Congress said it wouldn't take more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false. “Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? Detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power," the grand-old party posted through its Twitter handle.
The Congress in the post attached three reports, one that quoted Minister of State in the Home Ministry Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 had died in detention centres in Assam.
Despite reports about detention centres being built in Karnataka, the Prime Minister in his speech in Delhi had said that there are no detention centres in India. "No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India," he said.
