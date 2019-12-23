Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Cong, DMK to Lead Oppn Charge Against Govt Day After PM Modi's Attack

DMK takes out a rally in Chennai.



On Sunday, addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan to kick off the BJP’s Delhi election campaign, PM Modi said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.



“A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights,” the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.



Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours. Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.



Modi added that the Congress and ‘urban Naxals’ are spreading lies about detention centres in India and denied the existence of such centres.



Modi devoted a considerable part of his nearly 100-minute speech, which he started with the slogan of 'vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta' (Unity in diversity is India's specialty), to allay concerns of Muslims and said they should look at his "track record" and not listen to "tape record" of his rivals.



In response to PM Modi's declaration on detention centres, Congress said it wouldn't take more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false. “Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? Detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power," the grand-old party posted through its Twitter handle.



The Congress in the post attached three reports, one that quoted Minister of State in the Home Ministry Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 had died in detention centres in Assam.



Despite reports about detention centres being built in Karnataka, the Prime Minister in his speech in Delhi had said that there are no detention centres in India. "No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India," he said.