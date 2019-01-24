LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Citizenship Bill, Assam Accord, ST Status Will Make Assam a Fort For Indigenous People, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Guwahati: Senior BJP leader and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday said the Citizenship Bill, implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord and ST status to six communities in the state will make it a "fort" for the indigenous people.

People protesting against the Citizenship Bill are trying to divide the community, he said while speaking at a BJP rally here.

The protests against the Bill are an attempt to create a fight against the believer of Indian culture and heritage, Sarma, the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, said.

"If the three steps by the Centre are implemented then Durga puja and Bhagwad path (public reading of the Bhagwad Gita) will continue in places that are demographically sensitive for the next 10 years. It will make the state a fort for the indigenous people," he said at the rally.

"The situation is such that I am threatened on phone (by protestors). I get messages saying -- come to our place, we will see you... I am the number two minister in Assam. If I am threatened like this, what is left?" he said without elaborating.

Taking on those opposing the Citizenship Bill, Sarma said, "AGP has gone into oblivion, while Congress has lost the courage to fight the BJP."

