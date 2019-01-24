English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizenship Bill, Assam Accord, ST Status Will Make Assam a Fort For Indigenous People, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
The protests against the Bill are an attempt to create a fight against the believer of Indian culture and heritage, Sarma, the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, said.
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Loading...
Guwahati: Senior BJP leader and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday said the Citizenship Bill, implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord and ST status to six communities in the state will make it a "fort" for the indigenous people.
People protesting against the Citizenship Bill are trying to divide the community, he said while speaking at a BJP rally here.
The protests against the Bill are an attempt to create a fight against the believer of Indian culture and heritage, Sarma, the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, said.
"If the three steps by the Centre are implemented then Durga puja and Bhagwad path (public reading of the Bhagwad Gita) will continue in places that are demographically sensitive for the next 10 years. It will make the state a fort for the indigenous people," he said at the rally.
"The situation is such that I am threatened on phone (by protestors). I get messages saying -- come to our place, we will see you... I am the number two minister in Assam. If I am threatened like this, what is left?" he said without elaborating.
Taking on those opposing the Citizenship Bill, Sarma said, "AGP has gone into oblivion, while Congress has lost the courage to fight the BJP."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
People protesting against the Citizenship Bill are trying to divide the community, he said while speaking at a BJP rally here.
The protests against the Bill are an attempt to create a fight against the believer of Indian culture and heritage, Sarma, the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, said.
"If the three steps by the Centre are implemented then Durga puja and Bhagwad path (public reading of the Bhagwad Gita) will continue in places that are demographically sensitive for the next 10 years. It will make the state a fort for the indigenous people," he said at the rally.
"The situation is such that I am threatened on phone (by protestors). I get messages saying -- come to our place, we will see you... I am the number two minister in Assam. If I am threatened like this, what is left?" he said without elaborating.
Taking on those opposing the Citizenship Bill, Sarma said, "AGP has gone into oblivion, while Congress has lost the courage to fight the BJP."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ruthless Rafael Nadal Routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results