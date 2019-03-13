Citizenship Bill Not a Hurdle as BJP Placates Miffed Allies in Northeast, Finalises Alliance for 2019 Polls

Keeping their differences over the Citizenship Bill aside, the BJP has finalised its alliances in the Northeast for the upcoming elections. In a Facebook post early on Wednesday, party general secretary and Northeast incharge Ram Madhav announced that after a “hectic day of parlays” on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had reached an electoral understanding with the major parties in the region — NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF.“Sustained negotiations at Dimapur and Guwahati with different senior leaders like Sh N Rio, CM, Nagaland; Sh Sarbananda Sonowal, CM, Assam; Sh Conrad Sangma, CM, Meghalaya, Sh Biren Singh, CM, Manipur; Sh Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh and Sh Himanta Biswa Sarma, Convenor, NEDA in the company of other leaders have finally sealed the alliance and electoral understanding between the BJP and all major parties in the North East,” Madhav said.He added, “The BJP, NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF will fight together in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh with the mission of defeating Congress party at the hustings.”Taking a dig at the Opposition, Madhav said while they were “still talking and talking about Mahagathbandhan, we already have ours in place in the North East and the rest of the country. The NDA is a much stronger coalition today than before”. He said, “This alliance has the potential of winning not less than 22 out of 25 seats in the region and playing an important role in seeing Modiji as the PM once again.”In Tripura, the BJP will fight the elections together with IPFT, its alliance partner, while in Sikkim, the party will ally with SKM, the main opposition party.The BJP has been facing opposition in the Northeast over the Citizenship Bill, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) walking out of the alliance over the issue. The AGP had expressed reservations over the Bill, saying it would make the Assam Accord “meaningless”.