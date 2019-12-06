Take the pledge to vote

Citizenship Bill: Trinamool Congress Issues Whip to Its MPs for Four Days

Derek O'Brien said that this is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said it has issued a whip to its MPs for four days from Monday to Thursday in both Houses of Parliament in anticipation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being introduced by the government, its national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

Addressing a press briefing, O'Brien said that the bill hurt the heart and soul of the idea of India.

"This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses," he said.

