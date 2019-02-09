English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizenship Bill Will in No Way Cause Harm to Assam and Northeast: PM
The PM said there was a difference between those who forcibly entered the country and those who were "forced to flee their homes to save their lives due to their faith.
TV grab of PM Modi addressing a gathering on Saturday (News18)
Changsari (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Assam and the northeast that the citizenship bill will in no way cause harm to their interests.
He was addressing a public rally here in the assembly constituency of Assam health minister and BJP-led NEDA convener Himata Biswa Sarma.
"It is a national commitment to the people of the northeast that they will not be harmed in any way and citizenship will be only granted after due investigation and recommendation of the state governments," Modi said.
It must be understood that there is a difference between those who forcibly entered the country and those who were "forced to flee their homes to save their lives due to their faith. The two are not the same," he said.
"We have committed to provide shelter to those who are minorities in neighbouring countries and had to leave everything due to the atrocities inflicted on them. They have come to our country and embraced the idea and ethos of Mother India," he said.
The BJP is committed to implement the 36-year old Assam Accord and a committee set up on the implementation of its Clause 6 is a step in that direction, Modi said.
The BJP-led NDA government is committed to protect the language, culture, resources, hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam and northeast, he said.
The Prime Minister also said the BJP government was committed to making Assam the oil and gas hub of the country and in the last four years projects worth Rs 14,000 crore have been completed.
