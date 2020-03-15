Civic Polls Deferred in Andhra Pradesh for 6 Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears

Amaravati: Elections to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh were put off for six weeks by the State Election Commission on Sunday in view of spread of coronavirus.

Elections to gram panchayats have been kept in abeyance for six weeks, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said. Taking due consideration of emerging challenges posted by coronavirus spread, the SEC is of the firm view that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful to the public health at large," he told a press conference here.

Elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies were originally scheduled for March 21.