Civic Polls to be Held in Andhra Pradesh on March 21, 24 and 27

Representational Image. (Image: PTI)

A formal notification for the first phase of polls will be issued on Saturday, with the last date for filing nominations March 11.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Amaravati: Elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in two phases on March 21 and 24 while municipalities and municipal corporations will go to polls on March 27.


The State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the elections.


Formal notification for the first phase of polls would be issued on Saturday and the last date for filing nominations would be March 11.


For the second phase election on March 24, the notification would be issued on the March 10.


For the municipal elections slated for March 27, the notification would be issued on March 13.


Counting of votes in rural and urban local bodies would be taken up on March 29.

