Civility a Rare Virtue in Politics, Says Shashi Tharoor After Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Him a Visit in Hospital

Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics - great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 16 April 2019

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who sustained head injuries during a temple visit on Monday, had an unexpected visitor in defence minister Nirmala Sithraman at a Kerala hospital where he is undergoing treatment.Tharoor, the party’s candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted a picture of the visit, saying he was touched by the minister’s gesture in the midst of hectic election campaigning. “Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics — great to see her practice it by example!,” he added.The Congress leader suffered injuries at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thampanoor, after the weighing scale on which he was sitting broke and fell on his head. Tharoor was rushed to the nearest hospital for preliminary treatment, after which he was shifted to a super-speciality hospital. He got 11 stitches and is out of danger, doctors said.The Congress leader has been on a campaign trail and had earlier performed Thulabharam in Kazhakkoottam constituency before kick-starting his election campaign from there.Congress' Tharoor is the two time sitting MP from the constituency. He is up against the NDA’s Kummanam Rajasekharan, a BJP leader and former Governor of Mizoram; and the LDF’s C Divakaran, a former trade union leader as well as the sitting MLA of the Nedumangad constituency. All 20 seats in the state of Kerala go to polls in a single phase on April 23.