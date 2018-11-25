CK Jaffer Sharief, Congress Veteran and Former Railway Minister, Dies in Bengaluru Hospital at 85

It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief. #JafferSharief — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2018

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Congress Stalwart & Former Union Minister, Shri C K Jaffer Sharief. He was known for the development he did as Railway Minister. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. pic.twitter.com/cmkqLGjBoF — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 25, 2018

Veteran Congress leader and former railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief breathed his last at a city hospital on Sunday afternoon. He was 85.Sharief had collapsed while getting into his car for Friday namaz, following which he was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was hospitalised. He was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road. However, he did not respond to the medication and his pulse rate continued to drop, sources said.The Congress veteran was preparing to release the Urdu version of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's book, 'India Wins Freedom', and he had invited former president Pranab Mukherjee for the release.A seven-time Lok Sabha member, Sharief, started his career under late Karnataka CM S Nijalingappa and became the railway minister during 1991 to 1995 in PV Narasimha Rao's cabinet.Condoling the Congress veteran's death, party president Rahul Gandhi said that he was a loved and respected member of Congress's family in Karnataka.Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar also paid tributes.Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also paid tribute to the former minister at the hospital and expressed his condolences to the family.