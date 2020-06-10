My Claims of BJP Conspiracy to Topple Cong Govt Proved True: Kamal Nath on 'Leaked' Chouhan Clip

Hours after an audio clip of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leaked to social media in which he apparently accepts the previous Congress government in the state was toppled on the instructions of central BJP leaders, former CM Kamal Nath said he stands vindicated.

Stating that his charges of conspiracy against the saffron camp have been proved right, Nath wrote on Twitter, “I was claiming since day one that the BJP had toppled my democratically elected government through a conspiracy and allurement as I was waiving loans of farmers, offering employment to the youth and safeguarding dignity of women.

“Now the truth is before everyone to see how my government was brought down and who was involved in the controversy,” Nath said, adding claiming those who used to say that his government came down due to discontent and not because of majority, have been exposed.

“Shivraj-ji ran his government for 15 years on the basis of lies and he is still serving bundles of lies,” the senior Congress leader said.

The authenticity of the video, purportedly of Chouhan's speech in Indore addressing party workers two days ago, is yet to be ascertained.

In the clip released by the Congress, Chouhan is heard referring to the fall of the Nath government after 22 Congress MLAs, including minister Tulsiram Silawat, who belonged to Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp switched sides.

"We will not let the vehicle (of the state) stop. But there was the question that the central leadership decided that this government should fall," he purportedly said.

"Tell me, could the government fall without Scindia and Silawat?... There was no other way," the BJP leader is heard saying.

Congress’ media cell in-charge Jitu Patwari said Chouhan has now accepted that e a stable government was brought down by him in connivance with Scindia at the behest of party central leadership.

"After this confession by Chouhan, Congress' allegation that the Centre deliberately delayed imposition of lockdown so as to bring down the Kamal Nath government, which caused the spread of the coronavirus across the country, has been proved," he said.

However, a minister in the present Chouhan dispensation and a Scindia loyalist, Govind Singh Rajput, who had left the Congress in March along with other MLAs, told News18 the previous government lost power due to its own deeds.

“The Congress formed government after 15 years but they started ignoring MLAs and ministers,” Rajput said and lauded the BJP’s role while in opposition.

In a recent interview to Network18, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that saving a Congress government is not a responsibility of the BJP and the Nath dispensation lost power due to internal conflicts.