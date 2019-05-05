English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clash of Titans on Cards in Fifth Phase of Polling in Uttar Pradesh as Congress, BJP Bigwigs Will Lock Horns
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
Representative image.
Loading...
Lucknow: The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Monday will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj.
Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats -Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.
Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh.
Malkhan Singh, 76, has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav.
On Friday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase, BJP chief Amit Shah along with a host of party leaders held a roadshow in Amethi, seeking support for Smriti Irani.
On Friday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of SP candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha, took part in a roadshow in the state capital.
Poonam Sinha's husband, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had joined her last month when she filed her nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party candidate. Polling will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj.
Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats -Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.
Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh.
Malkhan Singh, 76, has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav.
On Friday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase, BJP chief Amit Shah along with a host of party leaders held a roadshow in Amethi, seeking support for Smriti Irani.
On Friday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of SP candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha, took part in a roadshow in the state capital.
Poonam Sinha's husband, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had joined her last month when she filed her nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party candidate. Polling will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- Klopp Unsure About Salah after Head Injury, Firmino to Miss Barcelona Clash
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- New Zealand Open: Ahsan-Setiawan Win Blockbuster Men's Doubles Final, Korea Women Rule
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results