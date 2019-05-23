Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Clashes Between BJP, CPI Supporters in Begusarai

Upbeat and happy over Singh leading by more than 2 lakh votes, BJP leader Giriraj Singh's supporters burst fire crackers near the CPI office in Begusarai that was objected to by CPI workers that resulted in a clash between them.

IANS

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Clashes Between BJP, CPI Supporters in Begusarai
File photos of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP's Giriraj Singh.
Patna: Supporters of Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh clashed with rival supporters of former JNU student leader and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai on Thursday, police said.

Upbeat and happy over Singh leading by more than 2 lakh votes, his supporters burst fire crackers near the CPI office in Begusarai that was objected to by CPI workers that resulted in a clash between them.

According to district police officials, the rival groups pelted stones and attacked each other.

Taking the development seriously, the district administration has deployed additional security forces.

However, tensions are running high in Begusarai as BJP supporters took to the streets to celebrate the likely victory of the party and defeat of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union chief Kumar.​
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram