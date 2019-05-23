English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clashes Between BJP, CPI Supporters in Begusarai
Upbeat and happy over Singh leading by more than 2 lakh votes, BJP leader Giriraj Singh's supporters burst fire crackers near the CPI office in Begusarai that was objected to by CPI workers that resulted in a clash between them.
File photos of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP's Giriraj Singh.
Patna: Supporters of Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh clashed with rival supporters of former JNU student leader and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai on Thursday, police said.
Upbeat and happy over Singh leading by more than 2 lakh votes, his supporters burst fire crackers near the CPI office in Begusarai that was objected to by CPI workers that resulted in a clash between them.
According to district police officials, the rival groups pelted stones and attacked each other.
Taking the development seriously, the district administration has deployed additional security forces.
However, tensions are running high in Begusarai as BJP supporters took to the streets to celebrate the likely victory of the party and defeat of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union chief Kumar.
