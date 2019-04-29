English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clashes Break Out Near Polling Booths in South Kashmir's Kulgam
The police said the situation was under control despite isolated incidents of stone throwing.
Representative image/PTI
Loading...
Srinagar: Several incidents of stone pelting took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said.
"Isolated incidents of stone pelting near polling stations have been reported from various parts of Kulgam district but the situation is under control due to timely action of security forces," a police official said.
He said there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the stone pelting incidents so far.
The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments.
The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Anantnag district went to polls on 23 April, while voting in Pulwama and Shopian districts will take place on 6 May.
The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The revised polling timing is from 7 am to 4 pm.
There are 18 candidates in the fray for Anantnag constituency, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.
The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.
"Isolated incidents of stone pelting near polling stations have been reported from various parts of Kulgam district but the situation is under control due to timely action of security forces," a police official said.
He said there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the stone pelting incidents so far.
The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments.
The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Anantnag district went to polls on 23 April, while voting in Pulwama and Shopian districts will take place on 6 May.
The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The revised polling timing is from 7 am to 4 pm.
There are 18 candidates in the fray for Anantnag constituency, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.
The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Old Woman Cast Vote
- Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Votes for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Style
- You Weren't the Only One Squinting During Game of Thrones' Latest Episode
- Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
- US Safety Watchdog FAA Knew About Boeing 737 Max’s MCAS Problem Before Lion Air Crash - Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results