Class XII Students Suffer as Asansol Becomes the Latest BJP-TMC Battleground

BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, on Friday said that he wants to be “by the side” of the higher secondary students from the constituency who were unable to give their Board Exams.“I want to be by the side of the 218 Higher Secondary students from Asansol, who were unable to give their board exams. They have lost a year, does it matter which community they are from?” said Supriyo, who has an FIR against him for violating Section 144 and misbehaving with Police officers during his visit to Asansol in Burdwan district on Thursday.In turn, the MP has written to the Asansol (South) Police to initiate an FIR against IPS officer Rupesh Kumar for assaulting him and hitting the Union Minister of State with his helmet.Tension prevails in the area post clashes during Ram Navami processions on Tuesday evening. While an uneasy calm continues in the area, neighbouring Ranigunj is slowly limping back to normalcy. Security forces continue route marches, while Section 144 continues in Asansol with internet services still banned.Supriyo believes that while appeasement politics by the ruling Trinamool Congress has ripped West Bengal in the last 3 years, it is the students appearing for board exams whose futures are at stake.Victims of violence between the two communities have left behind their families to ponder over the grim reality that surrounds them. Amidst the tensed environment comes a ray of hope of an Imam, who has vowed to leave Asansol if anyone chooses to avenge the death of his 16-year-old son during the clashes on Tuesday.“I want peace. I lost my son. I don’t want more families to lose their loved ones. I don’t want more houses to burn,” said Maulana Imdadul Rashidi.Babul Supriyo has also reached out to the Imam by speaking to him from Delhi over the phone. “I felt at peace. I spoke to the Imam on Friday evening, he appealed to the people not to resort to violence or else he would leave Asansol. I spoke to the Imam as I felt his words have helped Asansol and that has given me immense peace,” said Supriyo.The Union Minister of State says he has also been in touch with Home Minister Rajnath Singh ever since clashes broke out in the neighbouring constituency of Ranigunj on Monday, the area which Police prevented him from entering as Section 144 had been imposed.Supriyo adds that he has also been in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the ground situation from time-to-time. “I have told Rajnath Singh and the Prime Minister everything. It pains me to see tension in the area. I hope the State Government relents and requests for central forces as a psychological balm to the people on ground,” said the BJP leader.Supriyo, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, is expected to meet Rajnath Singh on Sunday. Despite asking for a report, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to receive a report from the West Bengal Government on the ground situation. The state government, on their part, is assessing the situation as repercussions of the politics between the BJP and Trinamool Congress plays out in Burdwan district.