Clean Drinking Water, Better Connectivity: How BJP Aims to Fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's Vision with ‘Gram Swaraj’

: The ruling BJP in its manifesto, Sankalp Patra, invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for Gram Swaraj on Monday and promised to realize it by ensuring that everyone has equal access to village resources.“As we approach the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party resolves to realize his vision of Gram Swaraj by ensuring that everyone has equitable access to resources. As India reaches the milestone of the 75th year of its independence in 2022, we pledge to adopt the ideals of Gram Swaraj as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi,” the manifesto read.If voted to power, the party promised to implement Shaashray or a housing scheme under which pucca houses will be provided to every family by 2022 that is living in kuchha houses or has no access to housing. The BJP manifesto also promised that it would launch the Jal Jivan mission, a special programme that addresses the water crisis in the country. This will also include the Nal se Jal scheme which promises piped water connection to every household by 2024.Under the party’s Suchna se Sasahtikaran (Digital Connectivity through Bharatnet) program, the BJP manifesto promised to ensure that every Gram Panchayat is connected with high speed optical fibre network by 2022.The lack of access to clean drinking water is an Indian reality, with several pockets of the country lacking proper drinking water facilities. With the aim to address this issue, the BJP announced the Sujal Program in its manifesto.Another promise the BJP manifesto makes under Gram Sawaraj is enhancing road connectivity. The party said that it will launch a massive ‘Rural Road Upgradation Programme’ to interconnect centres of education, healthcare centres, and markets with hinterlands to promote rural growth.Lastly, the ruling government said that it aims to implement the Swachhata se Sampannata program, which will ensure the 100% disposal of liquid waste water and reuse of waste water.