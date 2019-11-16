Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Close Shave Again for BJP MLA in Karnataka During 'Hori Habba'

This is the second time he has had the close shave. On August 31, Renukacharya was about to be hit by the Hori.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Close Shave Again for BJP MLA in Karnataka During 'Hori Habba'
Representative image/PTI

Bengaluru: BJP MLA MP Renukacharya again had a narrow escape when the 'Hori', the caparisoned bull, ran amok soon after he touched it at Honnalli in Davangere district on Friday.

This is the second time he has had the close shave. On August 31, Renukacharya was about to be hit by the Hori.

The Hori Habba (Hori festival)is celebrated in which a well-decorated bull is made to run through the crowd The challenge is to subdue the animal and snatch the dry coconut, cash and other valuables tied to it. In Honnalli, the organisers invited Renukacharya who obliged.

Before setting the Hori on the crowd, the organisers asked the MLA to worship it. As soon as he touched it, the bull jumped and lowered its head as if it to butt.

Sensing the danger, Renukacharyas bodyguards encircled him and took him to safety away from the place. Nothing has happened to me. I am fine, said Renukacharya after the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram