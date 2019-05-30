English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Close to BJP's Top Brass, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Sworn in as Cabinet Minister
Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes. He defeated Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.
Union minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows his inked marked finger after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Jodhpur. (Image: PTI)
Former Minister of State for Agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been sworn-in as one of the Cabinet Ministers.
The brand new cabinet of Narendra Modi will probably have Shekhawat overseeing the same ministry he held in 2014.
Performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
In a setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot faced defeat in his maiden election from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's Shekhawat for a second consecutive time.
Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes.
Considered close to the top leadership of BJP and backed by RSS, Gajendra Singh banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign.
Political Past
Shekhawat, who was made the Union minister of state for agriculture in September 2017, entered student politics and became the president of the student union of Jai Narayan Vyas University-Jodhpur in 1992 and also remained active in social works and youth awareness activities.
He made his entry into the Lok Sabha in May, 2014 and went on to become the Member, Standing Committee on Finance.
From 27 July 2016 onwards he was also Member, All India Council of Sports (AICS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India.
As a co-convener he organized Swadeshi Mela in Jodhpur under the edges of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, from 2000-2006, the event has recorded highest ever footfall of visitors approx of 10 lakh every event that has resulted in the mega sales for all participated Swadeshi Udhyog.
The Swadeshi Mela has achieved enormous recognition as a witness by senior political & social leaders namely Shri Mohan Rao Ji Bhagwat, Shri LK Advaniji, Shri Rajnath Singhji, Smt. Vasundhara Rajeji, Dr. Raman Singhji and many more, which strengthen the confidence in the participants and the Swadeshi cause.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
