Close to BJP's Top Brass, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Take Charge as Jal Shakti Minister

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Close to BJP's Top Brass, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Take Charge as Jal Shakti Minister
Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes. He defeated Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.
Union minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows his inked marked finger after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Jodhpur. (Image: PTI)
The former Minister of State for Agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been given the ministry of Jal Shakti in PM Modi's brand new cabinet.
Performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
In a setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot faced defeat in his maiden election from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's Shekhawat for a second consecutive time.
Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes.
Considered close to the top leadership of BJP and backed by RSS, Gajendra Singh banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign.
Political Past
Shekhawat, who was made the Union minister of state for agriculture in September 2017, entered student politics and became the president of the student union of Jai Narayan Vyas University-Jodhpur in 1992 and also remained active in social works and youth awareness activities.
He made his entry into the Lok Sabha in May, 2014 and went on to become the Member, Standing Committee on Finance.
From 27 July 2016 onwards he was also Member, All India Council of Sports (AICS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India.
As a co-convener he organized Swadeshi Mela in Jodhpur under the edges of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, from 2000-2006, the event has recorded highest ever footfall of visitors approx of 10 lakh every event that has resulted in the mega sales for all participated Swadeshi Udhyog.
The Swadeshi Mela has achieved enormous recognition as a witness by senior political & social leaders namely Shri Mohan Rao Ji Bhagwat, Shri LK Advaniji, Shri Rajnath Singhji, Smt. Vasundhara Rajeji, Dr. Raman Singhji and many more, which strengthen the confidence in the participants and the Swadeshi cause.
