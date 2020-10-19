Clueless About Data on Migrant Labourers But Have Info on Bengal's Bomb-making Factories: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams Amit Shah

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised BJP leaders for maligning the image of the state for their political gains, her nephew and party Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that bomb-making factories are present all over Bengal.

Terming Shah's remark as "disgusting poll propaganda", Banerjee tweeted, "Ironic that Mr @AmitShah has found data on bomb factories but when it comes to data on migrants, his @BJP4India govt is clueless!”

On Shah’s view on President’s Rule in the state, he said, “How dare you threaten the people of Bengal with President’s Rule to disturb our social harmony. Disgusting poll propaganda! #BengalRejectsTanaShah.”

Banerjee's reaction came after Shah had said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is bad. "As far as the Indian government is concern on taking decision to impose President’s rule, we have to look it through the Indian Constitution and after going though the report of the Governor ‘sahab’,” he had said, claiming bomb-making factories are functioning in every district.