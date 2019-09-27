Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Clueless on Why Ajit Quit Assembly, No Feud in Family, Says Sharad Pawar

The former Union minister also dismissed reports of a feud within the Pawar family. "There is no feud. My decision is the last word in all family matters," he added.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Clueless on Why Ajit Quit Assembly, No Feud in Family, Says Sharad Pawar
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Loading...

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was clueless as to why his nephew Ajit Pawar resigned as party MLA, adding that there was no feud within the family.

He however, said Ajit Pawar's son told him that the former Maharashtra deputy chief minister was "restless" after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named the NCP patriarch in a money laundering case.

Talking to reporters here, the former Union minister also dismissed reports of a feud within the Pawar family. "There is no feud. My decision is the last word in all family matters," he added.

"When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision," Pawar said. Pawar also said he is a "fighter" and will fight the money laundering case filed against him in connection with the MSC bank scam.

"He (Ajit Pawar) did not discuss the resignation issue with anyone of us. I do not have even an iota of clue as to why did he take that decision...he has been unreachable since," Pawar said.

"I spoke to his son, who told me that his father was restless as he felt that because of him, the name of his uncle, that is me, was dragged in the bank scam despite me having nothing to do with it...I will look into this (Ajit's resignation) as the family head," Pawar said.

The ED has filed the case against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and 70 others in connection with the bank scam. The NCP chief said Ajit Pawar advised his son to not venture into politics, but to get into business.

"We are working in different fields...But we come together on the occasion of Diwali, discuss future plans and my decision is considered as final," he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said Ajit Pawar has resigned as an MLA and the same has been accepted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram