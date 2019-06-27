Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets Union Minister Sitharaman, Assures Delhi Govt's Full Cooperation to Centre

Kejriwal, after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raised the issue of Delhi's share in central taxes and demanded the Finance Minister for raising it.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets Union Minister Sitharaman, Assures Delhi Govt's Full Cooperation to Centre
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday assured full cooperation from his government to the Centre for the fast development of the national capital.

Kejriwal, after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raised the issue of Delhi's share in central taxes and demanded the Finance Minister for raising it.

"I assured her that the Delhi government will fully cooperate to work with the Central Finance Ministry. Our aim is to ensure quick development of the national capital and it is crucial for us to work together to achieve that," Kejriwal said.

This is second time in a week that Kejriwal has assured his full cooperation to the Centre on issues related to Delhi. During his four-and-half-year tenure, the Delhi Chief Minister has had bitter confrontation with the Modi government.

With regard to the budgetary allocation to the national capital, Kejriwal said Delhi collects income tax worth Rs 1.5 lakh crores but gets only Rs 325 crores out of it.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy and Delhi's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, told Sitharaman that the more the Centre invests in Delhi, it will lead to a boom in the economy here and Delhiites will provide more tax to the Centre.

The Chief Minister also sought the Central government's funds for the civic bodies in the national capital.

"The Centre grants funds to the municipal corporations of the other states but Delhi MCDs don't get any grants from the Centre. So we have asked the minister to grant funds to Delhi's local bodies too," he said.

The BJP ruled municipal corporations in Delhi have been charging the ruling AAP of holding back funds to them, seeking several hundred crores of rupees as dues over previous years.

The Delhi Chief Minister also sought Rs 3,000 crore of Integrated Goods and Services Tax(IGST) "lying" with the Centre, during the meeting.

Kejriwal congratulated Sitharaman over victory of her party in the recent Lok Sabha elections and on being given responsibility of a "critical" ministry in the new government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram