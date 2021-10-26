CM Arvind Kejriwal Prays to Ram Lalla, Promises Free Ayodhya Pilgrimage for Delhiites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning following which he went for Darshan at Hanuman Garhi and prayed to Ram Lalla. The Delhi CM told reporters he prayed to Lord Ram for the happiness and peace for all Indians and also prayed for the end of Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel fortunate to have got this chance for Darshan of Lord Shri Ram and I want that everyone should get a chance to come here. Whatever power I have, I will use all that to make more and more people visit Ayodhya. I will do whatever I can to help in that, we are going to do two things,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told reporters in Ayodhya.

“We have a scheme for Delhi with the name of Chief Minister’s Tirth Yatra Yojana. Under that scheme, we provide free pilgrimage to the people of Delhi. In this scheme we arrange the pilgrimage for places including Vaishno Devi Sirni, Maharaj Rameshwaram, Dwarka Puri, Haridwar Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan,” he also said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he has called a special cabinet meeting on Ayodhya pilgrimage. “Tomorrow morning, we have called a special cabinet meeting in Delhi, which will start at 11:00 am. Ayodhya will also be included in the list of pilgrimage. Now people of Delhi will also be able to visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. Under this scheme, Delhiites are made to travel by AC train and get accommodation in AC Hotels. The government bears all the expenses. The public does not have to pay anything,” he added.

Kejriwal, who is planning to expand party’s footprint in UP, also said that after AAP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, free arrangements will be made for everyone to visit Ayodhya.

Speaking on the issue of donation for Ram Temple, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “We have also donated, but the donation should be such that if the right hand is giving, then the left hand should not know. After visiting Ram Lalla, I asked for two things, one for the development of the country, peace and happiness for my countrymen, and secondly that the Lord should give me strength so that I can bring more and more countrymen here and for his Darshan.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked Kejriwal over his visit to Ayodhya and termed his visit as a mere ‘politial’ stunt.

“Now suddenly everyone is remembering Lord Ram. As the elections come closer, they all will start remembering Prabhu Shri Ram. These political parties don’t have any issues left and also they don’t have courage to fight the BJP,” UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

“The BJP is the only political party which has vowed for a Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and has also revamped the Ayodhya. We have done what we had promised and that is why political parties are rattled. Arvind Kejriwal who is known for appeasement is now remembering Lord Ram, but people know these people very well,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.