Handshakes, Happy Faces in Focus as Pilot & Gehlot Come Face-to-Face at CLP Meeting for the 1st Time Since Rebellion

In a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot shook hands at the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Thursday. This is the first time that both leaders have come face-to-face since Pilot opened rebellion against the senior leader a month back. Party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra were also there at the meeting, posing together for the cameras at Gehlot's official residence.

Earlier this week, the sacked deputy CM and 18 other dissident MLAs returned to the party-fold after intervention by the top Congress leadership in Delhi. Their meeting was followed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of Friday's assembly session.

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state.

The opposition BJP has already announced that it will seek a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government during the session. The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

With PTI inputs