CM Chandrashekhar Rao Inaugurates Newly-built Govt Offices in Telangana
CM Chandrashekhar Rao Inaugurates Newly-built Govt Offices in Telangana

Image from Telangana CMO Twitter.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated various newly constructed government offices in Siddipet and Kamareddy. During the inauguration programmes, the CM elaborated some of the government's flagship schemes such as Mission Kakatiya, Kaleshwaram Projects, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Shadi Mubarak, and others tracing the historical background and in-depth reasons to launch them, the release said.

Rao illustrated with examples of several administrative reforms the government is implementing, implementation of the welfare schemes, and how they were of benefit to the people. He touched upon each and every scheme by its name, scope and results, it said.

first published:June 20, 2021, 20:59 IST