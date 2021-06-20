CM Chandrashekhar Rao Inaugurates Newly-built Govt Offices in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated various newly constructed government offices in Siddipet and Kamareddy. During the inauguration programmes, the CM elaborated some of the government's flagship schemes such as Mission Kakatiya, Kaleshwaram Projects, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Shadi Mubarak, and others tracing the historical background and in-depth reasons to launch them, the release said.

Hon'ble CM Sri KCR inaugurated Integrated District Offices Complex at Siddipet today. Ministers Sri Mahmood Ali, Sri T. Harish Rao, Sri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, @TelanganaCS Sri Somesh Kumar, @Collector_SDPT Sri Venkata Rami Reddy and other public representatives were present. pic.twitter.com/itEluw1ppu— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 20, 2021

Rao illustrated with examples of several administrative reforms the government is implementing, implementation of the welfare schemes, and how they were of benefit to the people. He touched upon each and every scheme by its name, scope and results, it said.

