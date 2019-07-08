CM Jagan Launches 'YSR Rythu Bharosa' for Farmers, Takes a Dig at Chandrababu Naidu Over Debts

Amaravati: Launching the much touted “Navarathnalu” scheme from Jammala Madugu in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has kick-started the “YSR Rythu Bharosa” scheme. He offered a cheque of Rs 7.50 lakh to the widow of a farmer who ended his life in 2015 due to unpaid loans.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme was launched to mark the 70th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, which was celebrated by the rank and file of YSR Congress.

While announcing a slew of sops to farmers, Jagan took a dig at former CM Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the plight of farmers and farm loan waivers during his tenure. The Chief Minister claimed that he has released Rs 2000 crore towards farmers and provided MSP for farm produce since coming to power.

Jagan has also announced a pension scheme to give Rs 2,250 to old widows, Rs 3,000 to disabled and Rs 10,000 to dialysis patients.

For pensions, the government will spend Rs 15,676 crore including Rs 70 crore for Kadapa district, Jagan said. He also added that his government will help all people irrespective of their caste, community or religion.

Seeking support and blessings of the people to offer transparent governance, the chief minister has promised to deliver pensions and schemes at their doorsteps. Village secretariats will deliver them and people can directly complain to the secretariats if anything goes wrong.

The CM also announced a sugar factory in Chennur which will offer Rs 12,500 from Oct 15 for crop investment and insurance cover. He also decided to bring Rs 3,000 crore market stabilization fund and Rs 2,000 crore calamity relief fund under the Mission's control for effective disbursal of relief to farmers.

The YSRCP government will also offer help to tenant farmers by bringing in a new law in the Assembly that will boost the morale of the farmers, Jagan said.