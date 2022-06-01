CM Jagan Reddy Launches ACB Mobile App to Curb Corruption in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a new mobile application the ‘ACB 14400’ app of the Anti-corruption Bureau to curb corruption in the state. During a video conference held with district collectors and SPs at the camp office, he said there should be no scope for corruption in the state and the government has taken many initiatives in this regard.

He said the state government has disbursed Rs 1.41 lakh crores directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries transparently without corruption and discrimination which is never in the history of Andhra Pradesh and never in any state in the country.

The Chief Minister said anyone who was asked for a bribe from anyone and anywhere including collector office, RDO office, sub-registrar office, Mandal level office, police station, village/ward secretariats, volunteers, should download the ACB 14400 app and record the conversation through the audio or video and it would reach ACB and added that ACB would directly report to Chief Minister’s office.

Jagan said every collector and SP is responsible for curbing corruption and everyone should work with dedication and respond to the complaints. He said it is the responsibility of everyone to deliver corruption-free governance and added that stringent action would be taken against anyone who is into corruption.

ACB 14400 application is available in Google play store for download. An OTP will be sent to a mobile number and once it’s registered, the app is ready for use. There are two key features in the app. One is to live record photo, audio or video and lodge a complaint instantly and another is to send the documents, photos, videos and other proofs and lodge a complaint. A reference number would be sent to the registered mobile number once the complaint is lodged. An IOS version of the app would be released soon.

