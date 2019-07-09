CM Jagan Reddy Meets Andhra Governor ESL Narasimhan, Briefs Him on Upcoming Budget

Hyderabad: Ahead of his maiden budget session beginning on August 11, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and briefed him about the budget.

The Chief Minister Jagan is said to have apprised the Governor, who was in Vijayawada on a day-long visit, of new bills, proposals and plans to boost financial sources included in the upcoming budget. Jagan Reddy also informed the Governor about the proposed plans to shift Godavari waters to Srisailam, Rayalaseema, Nellore, Prakasham and other districts in Telangana.

The special status to the state and solution to bifurcation issues also came up in the meeting between the Chief Minister and the Governor. Jagan is learnt to have spoken on Polavaram project completion by 2021 also.

Shifting of departments from Secretariat in Hyderabad to other places, court verdict against the demolition of existing secretariat structure and Errum Manzil also came up in the discussion.

The YSR Congress Chief is learnt to have invited the Governor to address the significant budget session which comes after the YSRCP came into power after a landslide victory in the polls that decimated the TDP regime.

Even though the details for their meeting are not revealed, it is understood that the Chief Minister has briefed the Governor on the budget specifications, proposals, allocations to key sectors and priorities of the government.

The budget is likely to come up with major allocations for Navarathnalu scheme and focus on farmer welfare, pensions, and housing schemes for poor.

Jagan, who accused the former CM Chandrababu Naidu of leaving behind huge debts to the government, is learnt to have briefed the Governor on the state’s financial conditions and need to get funds and grants from the Centre to boost the debt-ridden economy of the state.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the general budget at 11 am on July 12 while Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu will present the agriculture budget.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments and reviewed the preparedness.

(With inputs from PTI)