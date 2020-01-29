CM Jagan's Cousin Approaches Andhra HC Over Father's Murder, Court Seeks Govt's Response

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to file its response in connection with the murder of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle after his cousin raised doubts about 'conduct' of several people in the case, including the CM.

Jagan's uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his home in Kadapa's Pulivendula area before elections in 2019. His daughter and CM's cousin Sunitha Reddy publicly expressed doubts about the approach of many people in the case.

Reddy questioned Jagan's silence over the matter, even as he sought a CBI inquiry when was the leader of opposition. She also questioned Jagan government's move of constituting an SIT.

In her writ petition, the CM's cousin mentioned 15 names as suspects that included her cousin and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskar Reddy, her uncle Manohar Reddy, former state minister Adinarayana Reddy and other close aides of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

"When Jagan was in opposition he sought a CBI inquiry for the case. However, he kept quiet even after six months of his power. SIT officials, who are investigating the case were also shuffled, the case inquiry also slowed down after the transfer of the district SP," stated Reddy in her writ petition.

She also stated that the state government had not yet filed affidavits for the earlier petitions of her mother Sowbhagyamma and brother Jagan.

After the incident, then opposition leader Jagan had questioned the alleged role of TDP leaders and state ministers in the crime. However, after coming to power, the government under his authority, had been opposing the move, stating that the case inquiry by SIT officials was in its final stages.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.