CM Khattar Takes Part in Swachhta Campaign in Gurgaon; Says Congress will 'Lose Badly' in Haryana Polls

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took part in a 'Swachhta' campaign and asked people to take a pledge to keep the country clean.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Khattar said, "He taught us that the best way to know oneself is to immerse oneself in the service of others".

"Let us pledge to follow his footsteps on the path to a vibrant India. To realise the dreams of the Mahatma, we will have to take a pledge to keep our surroundings and our country clean in the same manner we like to keep our homes clean," he said at an event in Badshahpur of Gurgaon.

He said it was Mahatma Gandhi's dream to see countrymen join hands to keep surroundings and the country clean. Khattar also said Mahatma Gandhi had spoken for the need to disband the Congress after the Independence.

"He had said that the Congress' job was to play its part in the country's freedom struggle. After the country gained Independence, the Congress had become irrelevant and should be disbanded," Khattar told reporters in Badshahpur.

Giving a call for a "Congress-mukt Bharat", he said in Haryana, the opposition party, which was ousted from power five years ago, would again lose badly in the upcoming assembly polls.

"The Congress will be wiped out and Gandhiji's dream will also be realised," the chief minister said referring to disbanding of the party. On the occasion, Khattar also picked up a broom to promote the cause of cleanliness.

He was accompanied by his minister Rao Narbir Singh, who was denied a ticket from Badshahpur this time.

Khattar also paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.