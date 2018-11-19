English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CM Kumaraswamy Stirs Controversy By Calling Agitating Karnataka Farmers ‘Goondas’
On Sunday, some angry farmers had gate-crashed into Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum with sugarcane-laden trucks damaging the main entry. They were demanding fair price and the years’ old balance money from a factory.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The pro-farmer image of the H D Kumaraswamy led coalition government seems to have taken a severe beating after he called some protesting sugarcane growers “goondas and a blot on the farming community” in Karnataka.
On Sunday, some angry farmers had gate-crashed into Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum with sugarcane-laden trucks damaging the main entry. They were demanding fair price and the years’ old balance money from a factory.
After Jayashree Gurannavar, a female farmer who was leading the agitation, called Kumaraswamy “a good for nothing CM”, the CM hit back calling them “goondas in the guise of farmers”.
After his statement the farmers erupted in anger in many parts of the state demanding immediate apology from the CM. Though he stood his ground till Monday morning defending his statement, the farmers’ anger forced him to retract saying that his statement was misinterpreted.
“My intention was not to hurt anyone. My statement has been misinterpreted by the media. I apologise if the farmers are hurt,” Kumaraswamy said.
Coalition partner Congress has criticised Kumaraswamy for making such a statement against the farmers. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that he would apologise to the farmers for the CM’s angry statement.
“I don’t know in what context he has used the word ‘goondas’. But he should not have said that. The Congress party has always been with the farmers and I personally apologize to them,” Parameshwara said.
The opposition BJP was quick to join the issue demanding Kumaraswamy’s immediate apology. The leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa told News18 that Kumaraswamy must apologise to the farmers. “The Gowdas call themselves a family of humble farmers. But their attitude is exactly the opposite. How could a CM call farmers “goondas”? CM’s elder brother and PWD minister H D Revanna says government does not have a note printing machine to solve everything. Their father H D Deve Gowda must clarify now,” he said.
Thousands of farmers from different parts of the state have laid a siege to state Assembly building demanding that the CM and deputy CM should meet them and resolve issues of peasants. Farmer leader K T Gangadhar has said that they will not go back until and unless the CM and deputy CM visit the farmers at Freedom Park, less than a kilometer away from the Vidhana Soudha. They have also set a deadline to the state government threatening a statewide agitation if they fail to meet it.
JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda has blamed a section of the media for Sunday’s incident in Belgaum.
On Sunday, some angry farmers had gate-crashed into Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum with sugarcane-laden trucks damaging the main entry. They were demanding fair price and the years’ old balance money from a factory.
After Jayashree Gurannavar, a female farmer who was leading the agitation, called Kumaraswamy “a good for nothing CM”, the CM hit back calling them “goondas in the guise of farmers”.
After his statement the farmers erupted in anger in many parts of the state demanding immediate apology from the CM. Though he stood his ground till Monday morning defending his statement, the farmers’ anger forced him to retract saying that his statement was misinterpreted.
“My intention was not to hurt anyone. My statement has been misinterpreted by the media. I apologise if the farmers are hurt,” Kumaraswamy said.
Coalition partner Congress has criticised Kumaraswamy for making such a statement against the farmers. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that he would apologise to the farmers for the CM’s angry statement.
“I don’t know in what context he has used the word ‘goondas’. But he should not have said that. The Congress party has always been with the farmers and I personally apologize to them,” Parameshwara said.
The opposition BJP was quick to join the issue demanding Kumaraswamy’s immediate apology. The leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa told News18 that Kumaraswamy must apologise to the farmers. “The Gowdas call themselves a family of humble farmers. But their attitude is exactly the opposite. How could a CM call farmers “goondas”? CM’s elder brother and PWD minister H D Revanna says government does not have a note printing machine to solve everything. Their father H D Deve Gowda must clarify now,” he said.
Thousands of farmers from different parts of the state have laid a siege to state Assembly building demanding that the CM and deputy CM should meet them and resolve issues of peasants. Farmer leader K T Gangadhar has said that they will not go back until and unless the CM and deputy CM visit the farmers at Freedom Park, less than a kilometer away from the Vidhana Soudha. They have also set a deadline to the state government threatening a statewide agitation if they fail to meet it.
JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda has blamed a section of the media for Sunday’s incident in Belgaum.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
- Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Now Live: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Poco F1, Realme 2 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...