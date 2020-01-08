Take the pledge to vote

CM Mamata Banerjee Instigated Violence During Trade Unions' Strike in Bengal: CPI(M)

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim also denied claims that Left cadres and Congress workers were involved in arson in Malda district.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Kolkata: CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim on Wednesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee instigated TMC cadres and police personnel to indulge in violence in the state during the one-day strike called by 10 central trade unions.

Salim also denied claims that Left cadres and Congress workers were involved in arson in Malda district. "None of the protesters or strike supporters were

involved in violence. It is Mamata Banerjee who instigated violence. The TMC cadres and police personnel in order to please the chief minister, indulged in arson. Despite threats, the strike has been successful in Bengal," Salim told a press conference here.

Salim's view was echoed by Congess party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who, too, blamed Banerjee for inciting violence.

Earlier in the day, protesters blocked a major road in Sujapur area of Malda district, set tyres on fire, ransacked government buses and torched several vehicles, including a police van. When police tried to control the situation, they hurled stones and crude bombs.

