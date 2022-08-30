CM Mamata Banerjee to Hold Administrative Meet on Sept 7 to Review Various Works in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to hold an administrative meeting on September 7 and directed all the departments to submit a report mentioning the progress and status of the various works conducted under their respective departments.

Based on that report, the CM will hold a meeting with the ministers also. The meeting is expected to be quite significant before the Durga Puja festival.

According to the directive, the Chief Minister has called an administrative meeting on September 7 at the Nabanna assembly hall at 1 pm.

As per the instructions issued, the ministers of all departments, ministers of state (independent charge) and ministers of state should be physically present in the meeting. Apart from this, the heads of the departments should be present. The DG of Kolkata Police and Police Commissioner will also be present.

District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police will also be present virtually. It is also mentioned in the order that the next detailed information about this meeting will be informed at a specific time. It is believed that the Chief Minister will review the work of each department and evaluate it that will be discussed in the concern meeting.

