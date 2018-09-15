'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai': Mamata Banerjee Draws Parallel Between Bofors and Rafale

: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who finally broke her silence on the controversial Rafale deal, said that there is indeed something ‘fishy’ about it.Speaking at the Rising Bengal-2018 event organized by News18 Network in Kolkata on Friday, the Bengal CM said that corruption will be a critical factor in the upcoming elections of 2019.When asked about her opinion on the Rafale deal, she said, “Dal Main Kuchh Kala Hai.”“I believe that people’s perception plays an important role in politics,” Mamata said as she went on to evoke the example of Rajiv Gandhi in the infamous Bofors scandal.“I don’t know if Rajiv Gandhi was right or wrong and whether he took the money. But the message had already reached the masses,” she said.Highlighting this as a turning point in Congress’ trajectory, she said, “The public perception of Congress was that of rampant corruption, and everyone knows what happened to the party after that.”Drawing a strong parallel of this to the current political scenario, Mamata said that the same thing is now happening with BJP.“They (BJP) got 31% votes in 2014, something that doesn’t happen every day. It was a big win. But what we are seeing now is – their audacity and arrogance, divisive politics, communal politics, lynching and policies like GST and Demonetisation,”she said.Slamming the government, Mamata said that the ruling party’s arrogance has not gone unmissed by the masses and has been instrumental in forging public perception. “I doubt whether they will cross the 200 mark in 2019 or not. Once perception is made- masses are very clear on whom to choose.”Predicting the fate of 2019 Elections, Mamta said, “I think 2019 will be based on people’s referendum and nothing else.”When asked about her stand on Rahul Gandhi and whether he is mature enough or not, she said, “What should I say about him? He is a politician. Whether he is mature or not, you please ask Congress party. All I can say, regional parties will play an important role in 2019 elections.”Mamata added that she works like a government employee and manages her daily expenses with the royalty she receives from her written works.“I got Rs 10-Rs 12 Lakhs as royalty for my books and additional 2.5 Lakh for writing songs and poems. I would like to dedicate myself for the people till my last breath," she said."Presently, I am writing a book on United India and hopeful that it will be released soon," she added.