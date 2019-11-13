Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

CM Manohar Lal Khattar to Expand Haryana Cabinet Tomorrow

Among the front runners from the BJP for the ministerial berths are six-time legislator Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla and Ganshyam Saraf.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CM Manohar Lal Khattar to Expand Haryana Cabinet Tomorrow
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath for second term as Haryana CM. (Twitter/@ANI)

Chandigarh: The first expansion of Manohar Lal Khattar-led two-member cabinet in Haryana is on Thursday, sources said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khattar took oath as Chief Minister along with his alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, as his deputy on October 27.

Sources said the names for the Council of Ministers, comprising the BJP, JJP and the Independents, were cleared by the BJP high command on Sunday.

Among the front runners from the BJP for the ministerial berths are six-time legislator Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla and Ganshyam Saraf.

From the JJP, the prospective names for the cabinet are Ram Kumar Gautama and Ishwar Singh. Independents Ranjit Chautala, son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, and Balraj Kundu may also join the cabinet.

The Cabinet can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

While three ministerial berths were set to go to the JJP, the BJP would have nine or 10 members in the cabinet. A berth or two could go to the seven Independents supporting the government.

The BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly.

Besides the 10 JJP legislators, seven independent MLAs have also extended support to the BJP, helping it reach a tally of 57 seats.

The Congress won 31 seats, improving its tally from 19 in 2014.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram