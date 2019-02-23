Intrigued How 'Beef Eater' Congressman Defeated 'Nationalist' BJP Candidate: Kailash Vijayvargiya's Shocker

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said he was "intrigued" to know a beef-eating Congress candidate won against a nationalist and anti cow–slaughter candidate in Madhya Pradesh in the assembly elections."So many of our leaders lost in the assembly polls but the most saddening was the defeat of Bhopal Madhya MLA Surendranath Singh.”Vijayvargiya was referring to Congress’ Arif Masood who defeated BJP’s Surendranath Singh from Bhopal Madhya assembly seat by a margin of close to 15,000 votes.Taking a dig at the ruling Congress government, Vijayvargiya also said that he is clueless about who the chief minister of the state really is as there are “three centres of power”.“When someone asks me in Delhi who is the CM of MP, I say Digvijaya Nath Scindia,” Vijayvargiya quipped.Addressing a BJP workers’ convention in Bhopal, the former MLA even prophesied that the Kamal Nath government won’t be able to complete its five-year term.Vijayvargiya’s statement was supported by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan when he took potshots at the Congress government saying “it’s the government of two and a half CMs.”“One is the CM, another is the super CM while the third is the super-super CM. One gets officers/employees transferred while the other gets them cancelled,” Chouhan bantered.Ever since the Congress came to power with the help of its allies, the BJP has left no opportunity to punch holes in the government’s claims of unity, especially after the grand old party showed signs of internal conflict.Slamming the Mahagathbandhan, Vijayvargiya said that those who fought each other viciously have now come together only to defeat PM Modi. “But I wish to ask why they need to defeat PM Modi,” he added.The former minister further assured his party workers that the BJP will win more seats in the 2019 elections under PM Modi and Amit Shah’s leadership.He also claimed that the party remains unaffected by the deserters.