Tamil Nadu Now Has 35 Districts as CM Palaniswami Announces Two New Districts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday announced that Tenkasi and Chengelpet districts would be carved out of Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram respectively, taking the total number of districts in the state to 35.

"The bifurcation is done for administrative convenience following representations from Ministers, MLAs and the general public," he announced while making a statement in the Assembly. Special Officers will be appointed for the proposed two new districts (to take forward work related to carving out the new regions), he said.

In January, the government had announced Kallakurichi district, the 33rd in the state, by bifurcating regions from Villupuram district.

Palaniswami also announced a "Chief Minister's Special Grievances Redressal Scheme," to address grievances of the people in both urban and rural regions.

He also made a slew of other announcements including a sanction of Rs 50 crore for up-gradation of amenities in Vellore Municipality.