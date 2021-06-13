CM Post in MVA Govt Non-negotiable, Will Remain With Shiv Sena for 5 Years: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that in Maharashtra’s three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the post of chief minister will remain with the Shiv Sena for the full five-year term, and it is “non-negotiable". The Shiv Sena, which was one of the oldest allies of the BJP, had forged an unlikely alliance with the NCP and the Congress after the 2019 state polls to form the MVA government, after parting ways with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister’s post.

Talking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said, “Shiv Sena’s chief minister in MVA will continue for five years. It is a commitment and there is no sharing of the post. It is non-negotiable." Reacting to state Congress president Nana Patole’s remarks that the Congress will be the largest party in the state after the 2024 assembly polls, Raut said there is a viral video on social media, in which it is said that Patole aspires to be a chief minister. There is no harm in aspiring for a post. There are several claimants in all parties. In the Congress, there are several leaders capable even of leading the country," he said. Raut said the MVA is an alliance of three ideologically different parties. “We have come together to run a government and now merged into one political outfit. All three have the right to expand their base and strengthen the organisation," he said.

To a question on poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s recent meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Sena’s Rajya Sabha member said Kishor has met several political leaders before and has worked even for Narendra Modi. If all opposition parties come together to put up a good fight against Narendra Modi in 2024, what’s wrong in that? he said. To a question on BJP leader Devendra fadnavis remarks that Modi will be re-elected in 2024, Raut responded saying, When did we say that it will not happen. Fadnavis is just putting forth his party’s stand." Modi is the top leader of the BJP. If all opposition parties come together to put up a formidable fight against Modi, what’s wrong, he asked.

Can’t say what will happen in politics. In West Bengal assembly polls, media says Modi and (Amit) Shah lost and not the BJP, he said.

