CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan​ Attacks Scindia for Sporting 'Neebu-Mirch’ Garland

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia for wearing a ‘neebu-mirch' (lemon and chilli)’ garland around his neck during a campaign.Addressing a public gathering in Guna, in Scindia's constituency, as part of his ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra, CM Chouhan took a dig at the Congress leader without naming him.“The Chief Minister said there are certain leaders who are touring the state with ‘lemon and chillies’ garland. These leaders come from New Delhi and after their visits to the state return to the national capital. Meanwhile, their leaders in Delhi don’t know how chilli is grown and talk about saving farmers and agriculture,” said Chouhan.A few days ago, Scindia, while campaigning in Mandsaur, was seen with a garland made of lemon and chillies. According to certain beliefs, lemon and chillies are supposed to ward off evil eye.Discussing the electricity bill waiver scheme, Chouhan said cases slapped on farmers over electricity bill default would be withdrawn and the losses of power distribution companies would be compensated by the state government.Responding to the alleged use of expletives by Congress against him, the three-time Chief Minister questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and asked if it was a “Congress tradition to use sub-standard language and level baseless allegations against opponents.”