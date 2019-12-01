CM Uddhav Must Now Give Rs 25k Per Hectare to Farmers as He Demanded During Poll Rallies: Fadnavis
Fadnavis said this in the Assembly while congratulating senior Congress leader Nana Patole on being elected Speaker of the Lower House of the state Legislature.
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Mumbai: Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should now fulfil his own earlier demand of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers for crop damages.
Fadnavis said this in the Assembly while congratulating senior Congress leader Nana Patole on being elected Speaker of the Lower House of the state Legislature.
"Uddhav Thackeray, as leader of his party (Shiv Sena), while touring the state (last month, when he was not the chief minister) demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers as assistance. I think he should ensure now that farmers get the assistance," Fadnavis said.
Sena president Thackeray was on Thursday sworn in as chief minister, after his party came together with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state.
The three parties forged an alliance after the Sena fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.
Last month, when a bitter tussle between the Sena and BJP over government formation was on, Thackeray toured some areas where farmers suffered crop damages due to unseasonal post-monsoon rains this year.
He had dubbed the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the then Fadnavis-led state government as inadequate and demanded that the affected farmers be given Rs 25,000 per hectare as compensation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 3 of Global Finals
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?