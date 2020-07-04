POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CM Uddhav Thackeray Stresses Coordination, Testing to Defeat Coronavirus in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey. Credits: Twitter/CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey. Credits: Twitter/CMOMaharashtra

Thackeray held a review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official release said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told the officials in Mumbai that coordination was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as monsoon-related illnesses in the city.

He held a review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official release said.

The need of the hour was to increase tracing and testing of suspected coronavirus patients, he said.

Mortality rate of the pandemic in the city too should be reduced, the chief minister said.

BMC officials were working hard to contain the pandemicand even the central team had praised their efforts, he noted.

"The war is not over yet," he said. Institutional quarantine facilities should also be increased, Thackeray said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading