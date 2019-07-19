CM Yogi Adityanath Blames Congress for Sonbhadra Land Dispute, Constitutes Committee to Probe Firing

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the foundation of the tragic incident at Sonbhadra was laid during the rule of Congress back in 1955. He further said the land was once again wrongly transferred in the name of few individuals in 1989 under the Congress government. The chief minister has constituted a high level committee to investigate the matter and to submit the report within 10 days.

Speaking to media about the incident on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The land dispute started back in 1955 during the Congress rule, when the land belonging to Gram Panchayat and few people was wrongly registered in the name of Adarsh society and was then wrongly transferred in the name of few people in 1989, at that time also it was Congress rule in the state. Also it has come to our knowledge that few people from the land owners side were taking ‘lagaan’ from the villagers which they stopped in 2017.”

“Once the villagers stopped giving lagan, the land was sold to Village Head of Umbha village in 2017 after which the Village Head tried to take over the land many times which had led to confrontations earlier as well and which led to the firing in which 10 people lost their lives. The matter will be thoroughly investigated by the high-profile committee formed in the case which will investigate the anomalies from 1955 till date. The committee will submit their report within 10 days to the government and no one involved will be spared at any cost,” he added.

Stating about the prompt action taken by the government, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The government has already announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh for those dead and 50 thousand for the ones who are injured. Also, inspectors Ghorawal and beat constable who didn’t take prompt action are suspended for their laxity. Till now 27 people have been arrested and weapons used in the incident have been recovered. No one will be spared no matter how big he is, also the role of a Bihar cadre administrative officer will be investigated.”

In the shocking incident reported from Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, ten people were killed and at least 19 injured in firing over a land dispute in Umbha village of Ghorawal area on Wednesday.

Speaking to News18 over phone, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said that the issue was related to 90 bighas of land bought by the village head from an IAS officer. “When the village head started work on the land he had bought, he was confronted by some villagers, which led to a tiff between the two sides,” said the police officer. “A clash then took place and several people were killed. Two men identified as Ganesh and Vimlesh, nephews of the village head, have been arrested as the police took prompt action. A hunt is on for the others and all the culprits will be nabbed very soon. Sonbhadra SP is already on the spot and we have also briefed the chief minister about the situation.”