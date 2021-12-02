CM Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Says 'Previous Govts Stopped Scholarship for SC/ST'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a dig at the opposition parties and said that the previous governments discriminated against scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) students by stopping their scholarships. The chief minister trained guns on the opposition during a function organised to give scholarships to meritorious students on Thursday.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government gave scholarships to 12.70 lakh meritorious students. According to the government data, a total of Rs 458 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of the students.

While interacting with the meritorious students of the state, CM Adityanath said, “Our government has given scholarships to at least 40 lakh meritorious students in the last four years.

“The previous governments used to discriminate among students. The previous government had stopped scholarship for SC and ST students in 2016-17,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while interacting with the students, also said, “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, a large number of schools, colleges and polytechnic institutes were not functioning properly. Admission procedures were late due to which scholarship was sent separately.”

The CM further added that the scholarship will help students to pursue their higher education. “The government is happy that meritorious students will be able to complete their higher education with the scholarship amount,” added the chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government wants all students of the state to get scholarships before the year ends. The UP government is distributing scholarship phase-wise. The first phase of scholarship distribution was held on October 2. In the first phase, about 1.5lakh students were granted scholarships.

Soon after the first phase, Yogi Adityanath had instructed the education department to distribute scholarships among remaining students by November end but due to several technical issues the target to distribute scholarship has been set by December end.

