CM Yogi Adityanath to Campaign for BJP in Poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Today

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in the states.

CM Yogi, who is scheduled to address three rallies in Tamil Nadu, will leave from Lucknow for Coimbatore on Wednesday at 8.45 am. At 11.40 am, he will flag off a bike rally in Paliamkulam. At 12.45 pm, he will address the public meeting at Theranilai Thedal. He will then leave from Theranilai for Madurai Airport.

He will address the second public meeting in Virudhunagar at 3.45 pm today after which he will land at Mandapam at 5.45 pm. The Chief Minister will take rest at night in Rameswaram.

On Thursday, Yogi will go to an election rally in Kerala. CM Yogi will leave for Madurai Airport from Rameswaram at 8.45 am and arrive at 9.30 am. After landing at Madurai CM Yogi will reach Cochin International Airport in Kerala at 10:30.

The first public meeting of Yogi Adityanath in Kerala will be held in Haripad Assembly, Kayamkulam at 11.20 am and then he will lead a road show at Adoor. He will land at Trivandrum Airport at 2.45 pm.

After a series of road shows. there will be a public meeting in Kathgad from 6 pm to 6.45 pm. UP CM Yogi will leave from Trivandrum International Airport at 7.30 pm and reach Lucknow Airport at 10.15 pm.