CM Yogi Adityanath Allots Mayawati's Vacated Bungalow to Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav is all set to occupy 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, the government bungalow vacated by BSP Supremo Mayawati.According to reports, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to allocate the sprawling bungalow to Yadav, drawing criticism from opposition. "He is just an MLA from Jaswantnagar seat. How can he be allotted that bungalow," a leader asked.Sources close to Yadav said that this newly allotted property could be used as the office for his recently-founded political outfit. A source claimed that preparations are in full swing at the bungalow to welcome the leader."I have been a five-time MLA and former minister, owing to which I had applied for a bigger space. After which a report was sought from the Intelligence Bureau and only after their report, this new house was allotted to me by the government. All the rules and regulations have been followed in allotment of the bungalow," Yadav told News18.The bungalow situated at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg was earlier allotted to Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and was vacated after the orders of the Supreme Court. However, there were also rumours that the BJP is pleasing Shivpal Yadav as they want to widen the rift between the Yadav family ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya has also said some time back that Shivpal Yadav should merge his party with the BJP.