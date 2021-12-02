CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh Yadav, Alleges SP Govt Stopped Scholarships to SC, ST Children

In a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that under the Akhilesh government, the scholarships of SC/ST children was stopped.

“The previous government used to discriminate before providing scholarships to the children. They stopped providing scholarships particularly to the children belonging to SC/ST community,” alleged the Chief Minister while transferring scholarships of Rs 458.66 crore to as many as 12,17,631 students online.

“When we came to power in 2017, we came to know that in 2016-17, only the scholarship of SC, ST children was stopped. Our government immediately restored scholarships to the students,” the CM stated.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the CM said that the previous governments played with the lives and future of children to satisfy their political interests. “In the last four and a half years, our government has added more than 40 lakh children getting scholarships earlier,” he said.

Yogi, while interacting with the students of different districts, congratulated them and said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of schools, colleges, polytechnics could not start their sessions. Due to the late admission of students, the scholarship is being sent in different instalments. On October 2 also, the State government had sent the instalment of scholarships to about 57 lakh students.

In addition, the Chief Minister asked officers to complete the admission process in various educational institutions by December 30 and send the scholarship amount to the accounts of eligible students. He said that the students should not face any problem in reimbursement of fees or in purchasing any kind of course material for themselves.

Yogi also announced to provide tablets and smartphones to college students. He said that the government is working on an action plan for the distribution of smartphones and tablets to the students in various universities, engineering institutes, polytechnics, ITI, nursing, paramedical and various other courses of undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Yogi said that a large number of children who got themselves trained under Abhyudaya coaching have secured places in various competitive examinations.

“The government is working to provide equal and immense opportunities to the students in the State itself, as a result of which several students who got themselves enrolled for the Abhyudaya coaching have achieved great results in competitive examinations,” the CM said.

