CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Death of 46 Children Due to Viral Fever, Will Visit Firozabad Today

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths of 46 children due to viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district and directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to the sick children admitted in the hospital.

The Chief Minister will visit Firozabad on Monday and will also take stock of the situation. The program of the Chief Minister’s visit was received by the district administration on Sunday evening. The administration is busy preparing for the arrival of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi’s helicopter will land on the helipad built in the police line at 13:10 hours on Monday. From the police line, the Chief Minister will reach the Autonomous State Medical College at 13:20 and take stock of the situation. From 13:20 to 13:35, CM Yogi will meet the hospitalized patients and know their wellbeing. The CM will reach Sudama Nagar at 13:45 and listen to the problem of the locals, post which CM Yogi will reach the police line back at 14.05. CM Yogi will then leave for Mathura from Police Line Helipad at 14.10 to participate in the Shri Krishna Janamashtmi celebrations.

The Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said that the district, municipal administration as well as the health department have made complete preparations for the arrival of the Chief Minister. MLA Manish Asija said that the Chief Minister will come to the district on Monday and meet the admitted patients and their families. Earlier, the State Urban Development Minister Gopal Tandon took information from the MLA about 46 deaths in different areas due to fever and expressed grief.

